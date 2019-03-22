back
Susan Sarandon Calls Out Hollywood
Susan Sarandon isn't afraid to take on Hollywood — and the Oscar winner didn't pull any punches in this Brut interview — dishing on everything from the #Metoo movement to the industry's lack of diversity.
03/22/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 03/22/2019 2:15 PM
9 comments
Carol C.04/15/2019 03:07
Sorry, her fawning fandom of Bernie in 2015 made me write her off.
Michael H.03/23/2019 09:41
Actresses did not start . Good for what they've done, but give credit where its due.
Cheryl I.03/23/2019 02:56
🙄
Peter C.03/22/2019 22:26
She’ll never work again.
Ousman D.03/22/2019 19:56
Anyone else, who already knew about this?
Kester C.03/22/2019 17:56
You look good girl
Nataša J.03/22/2019 17:51
Great actor and great women!She,s the best!!
Stephen H.03/22/2019 17:46
Hollywood liberalism. How old & tired is that ideology. Brave? Yeah! ok
Amina N.03/22/2019 15:33
Thelma And Louise 😍😍I love her