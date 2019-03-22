back

Susan Sarandon Calls Out Hollywood

Susan Sarandon isn't afraid to take on Hollywood — and the Oscar winner didn't pull any punches in this Brut interview — dishing on everything from the #Metoo movement to the industry's lack of diversity.

03/22/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 03/22/2019 2:15 PM
  • 13.1k
  • 12

9 comments

  • Carol C.
    04/15/2019 03:07

    Sorry, her fawning fandom of Bernie in 2015 made me write her off.

  • Michael H.
    03/23/2019 09:41

    Actresses did not start . Good for what they've done, but give credit where its due.

  • Cheryl I.
    03/23/2019 02:56

    🙄

  • Peter C.
    03/22/2019 22:26

    She’ll never work again.

  • Ousman D.
    03/22/2019 19:56

    Anyone else, who already knew about this?

  • Kester C.
    03/22/2019 17:56

    You look good girl

  • Nataša J.
    03/22/2019 17:51

    Great actor and great women!She,s the best!!

  • Stephen H.
    03/22/2019 17:46

    Hollywood liberalism. How old & tired is that ideology. Brave? Yeah! ok

  • Amina N.
    03/22/2019 15:33

    Thelma And Louise 😍😍I love her