Thailand : elephants are mistreated to keep tourists entertained
Chained, starved, beaten… Meanwhile in Thailand, elephants are being mistreated to keep tourists entertained. This is the reality portrayed in the shocking footage shared by the NGO Moving Animals.
11/10/2019 10:44 AM
Rosamunde S.2 days
🙏🙏
Franziska I.12/07/2019 15:21
Diesen Abschaum sollte man auch anketten
Marlene L.12/01/2019 00:47
No maltraten los animales ellos no nos maltratan a nosotros
Gayathri Y.11/30/2019 22:41
Bastered humans using this voiceless animals to entartaning nonsense peoples and feeding them selves dirty stomachs shame on them 😬👿
Jaqueline P.11/30/2019 22:37
DIOS MIO CUANTA MALDAD ...
Alberto F.11/30/2019 22:37
HIJOS DE PUTAS INSENSIBLES INUMANOS DEBEN IR PRESO POR MALTERATO ANIMAL
Maritrini A.11/30/2019 22:37
Malditoooo
Cemile G.11/30/2019 20:25
Elin kırılsın
Ging L.11/29/2019 09:41
Poor gentle ele.. under the care of monster thilanders
Irah .11/29/2019 05:56
I wish some organizations could find a way to stop this 😭😭 This animals should be wandering in the forest free from chains and harassment 😭😭😭
Ester M.11/29/2019 04:39
Que inhumanos!!!!!
Minorca R.11/29/2019 02:00
Pobrecito😭
Olga M.11/29/2019 01:44
Estos humanos como siempre, haciendo de la vida de los elefantes y otros animales, un infierno! por eso es que son tan malditos y miserables!
Olga M.11/29/2019 01:43
Por eso es que estos abusadores, crueles, maltratadores, son todos una parranda de miserables muertos de hambre que no tienen ni segunda camisa! porque quien trabaja maltratando a los animales es un pobre imbécil que no merece más de lo poco que tiene! Ese es su karma, malditos!
Rima d.11/28/2019 23:12
Justicia justicia por favor.
Maribel V.11/28/2019 21:15
Eso es una crueldad
Maribel V.11/28/2019 21:14
Pobrecitos volverlos al campo que es donde tienen que estar
Enriqueta T.11/28/2019 18:50
Por favor no pueden ayudar a esos animales,los humanos dejen de husar a los animales para q no sean maltratados.
Jessica V.11/28/2019 17:18
No es justo tanta maldad 😢😭😭 con seres inocentes eMata 😢💔😭😭😭😭
Nu N.11/28/2019 15:55
y hệt con ở công viên thủ lệ k