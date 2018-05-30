back

The 5 most biodiverse countries

They're home to magnificent frigatebirds, military macaws, gingkos, and thousands of other species... 🐯🌿 Here are the 5 most biodiverse countries:

05/30/2018 7:06 AM
  • 15.6k
  • 5

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

3 comments

  • Ryan H.
    05/30/2018 15:40

    and that’s why we went to Brazil. Number 1 🏆

  • Gómez B.
    05/30/2018 13:19

    :')

  • Higgs B.
    05/30/2018 08:50

    MX CHX IND COL BRZ