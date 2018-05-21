The Chinese salamander is the world's largest amphibian

You've probably seen the miniature ones... Here's the XXL version.
9 comments
Ben S.11/07/2019 21:53
check out this Lianese Salaman
Alina D.05/23/2018 17:49
was
Abbigail W.05/22/2018 07:47
Literally just watched a river monsters episode with the Giant Salamander
តុលថាច ម.05/21/2018 18:39
សត្វចម្លែកៗ
Christopher B.05/21/2018 16:08
And guess what, in China it's a delicacy!!
Darcel G.05/21/2018 11:48
Descendent of the dragon, perhaps?
Jonas U.05/21/2018 11:32
Dude they also live in Japan.
Virginia M.05/21/2018 11:04
...ia vezi! :))
James P.05/21/2018 10:23
Hell bender