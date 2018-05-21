back

The Chinese salamander is the world's largest amphibian

You've probably seen the miniature ones... Here's the XXL version.

05/21/2018 10:13 AM
  • 195.6k
  • 14

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  4. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

  5. How did the great auk go extinct?

  6. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

9 comments

  • Ben S.
    11/07/2019 21:53

    check out this Lianese Salaman

  • Alina D.
    05/23/2018 17:49

    was

  • Abbigail W.
    05/22/2018 07:47

    Literally just watched a river monsters episode with the Giant Salamander

  • តុលថាច ម.
    05/21/2018 18:39

    សត្វចម្លែកៗ

  • Christopher B.
    05/21/2018 16:08

    And guess what, in China it's a delicacy!!

  • Darcel G.
    05/21/2018 11:48

    Descendent of the dragon, perhaps?

  • Jonas U.
    05/21/2018 11:32

    Dude they also live in Japan.

  • Virginia M.
    05/21/2018 11:04

    ...ia vezi! :))

  • James P.
    05/21/2018 10:23

    Hell bender