The eco-friendly Bec-Hellouin farm is a model in France

These french farmers are trying to reinvent agriculture. Follow @brutnature in Normandy, on a tour of Bec-Hellouin, one of the most eco-friendly experimental farms in Europe.

08/02/2019 3:09 PM
    Wonder if they ever get powdery mildew 🤔 i have it in my garden and i thought it was because the plants were too close together. I spreads and comes again every year. Ive used the milk method buy i would have to be doing it all the time. I can imagine here it would cause big trouble.

