back
The eco-friendly Bec-Hellouin farm is a model in France
These french farmers are trying to reinvent agriculture. Follow @brutnature in Normandy, on a tour of Bec-Hellouin, one of the most eco-friendly experimental farms in Europe.
08/02/2019 3:09 PM
- 1.1m
- 6.1k
- 450
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
287 comments
Alejandra P.11/28/2019 00:26
Fantastic. I would love yo hey dime info from You as a cuide yo do My own. Lovely.
Alejandra P.11/28/2019 00:24
Please send me allá hora info yo con tacto You. Thanks You. Alejandra Mardónez
Anita C.11/15/2019 01:50
Spread the word ❣
Lalita R.10/26/2019 16:43
you will like this video.
Lyndsey R.10/25/2019 07:18
Wonder if they ever get powdery mildew 🤔 i have it in my garden and i thought it was because the plants were too close together. I spreads and comes again every year. Ive used the milk method buy i would have to be doing it all the time. I can imagine here it would cause big trouble.
Marjolein V.10/23/2019 17:00
xx
Lissy v.10/23/2019 10:52
,
Diana B.10/23/2019 10:16
Geweldig
Margaret O.10/13/2019 22:54
Fantastic
Gon L.10/05/2019 09:43
Nice
Lekha A.10/02/2019 10:21
Great job. Real inspiration
Seule S.10/02/2019 09:52
C est magnifique bonne continuation
Ahmed B.10/01/2019 03:50
Merveilleux ! Milieu naturel source de vie saine.Bravo encore .
Cartajenas R.10/01/2019 00:06
Thanks for idea ,very beautiful green farm.
Gloria C.09/30/2019 23:25
ESO ES UN SUEÑO DE LUGAR,HERMOSISIMO!!
Tita N.09/30/2019 21:55
Nice work 😍😍
Khadija A.09/30/2019 21:30
Merveilleux
Krimo J.09/30/2019 20:10
Good
Margaret M.09/30/2019 19:13
Very inspiring
Hermenegilda T.09/30/2019 19:07
Me encanta! Una idea genial! Felicidades!