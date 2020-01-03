back

The extent of Australia’s wildlfires in 5 consequences

They’ve been raging for four months now, and they’re showing no signs of stopping. This is the extent of Australia’s wildfires in 5 consequences.

01/03/2020 7:30 PMupdated: 01/03/2020 7:32 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. The extent of Australia’s wildlfires in 5 consequences

  2. Heatwave in Australia : Cyclists give parched koala a drink of water

  3. Kivalina, the first American village to fall victim to climate change

  4. Soybean cultivation threatens biodiversity in Brazil

  5. Australia's bushfire crisis : apocalyptic images in Mallacoota

  6. Fuel spill 'under control' in Galapagos Islands

4 comments

  • Jacki E.
    24 minutes

    Norway has combated theirs by announcing a brand new oil field. So let's hope Australia has more common sense than that. I don't know what we can do here in the states, our president is not in a good position right now.

  • Anna D.
    25 minutes

    😪😪😪❤

  • Aileen L.
    25 minutes

    😟😥🥺😫😋

  • Arta D.
    28 minutes

    Save australia