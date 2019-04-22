back
The first solar park funded, created and managed by citizens
Solar energy produced for the citizens, by the citizens. This is what this ambitious French cooperative focuses on.
04/22/2019 11:03 AM
- 255.1k
- 1.8k
- 37
And even more
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo
How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations
Declaring "climatic emergency": a rapidly-growing trend
These youth activists have a message for world leaders
28 comments
Will O.05/13/2019 23:12
Very impressive! Thank you for sharing. We will achieve the transition away from fossil fuels in our lifetimes!
Michael D.05/05/2019 17:45
Who else is concerned that the US is quickly becoming a backward 3rd world country?
Santosh K.05/02/2019 06:03
Satyadev Sinha namankan Sultanpur se kyo nirasthhua that. B j p de the
Hidayet B.05/01/2019 17:16
Sizin ben reklamında sizede. ..........kem
Kye R.05/01/2019 04:16
French engineering
Faik D.04/30/2019 19:39
Bravooooo 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️🙏🌹
Smain B.04/30/2019 06:01
Je salut les représentants de cette aglomération d'avoir pris cette conscience qui leur à permis d'etre autonome d'une part et producteur d'énergie d'autre part .
Faik D.04/30/2019 05:09
Bravooooo 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️🙏🌹
Bayer A.04/28/2019 23:06
Look
عبدالصبور ص.04/28/2019 15:30
Monoga kharasho
M'hand M.04/28/2019 08:23
Bravo
Abdel K.04/27/2019 14:02
L’union fait la force bravo
Assunta D.04/26/2019 18:48
porche non se ace esso en enezuela ?
Harry D.04/26/2019 10:17
Good work bro love you number 2
أحمد م.04/25/2019 20:27
Bravo , great initiative
Malik R.04/25/2019 18:36
Bravo pour union
Marina E.04/25/2019 17:18
клево да?
Daniele T.04/25/2019 05:25
SUPERBE
Diana D.04/22/2019 23:32
The world needs more of this. Kudos for getting things started.
Lori G.04/22/2019 17:10
Grow produce gardens under the panel s