The first solar park funded, created and managed by citizens

Solar energy produced for the citizens, by the citizens. This is what this ambitious French cooperative focuses on.

04/22/2019 11:03 AM
28 comments

  • Will O.
    05/13/2019 23:12

    Very impressive! Thank you for sharing. We will achieve the transition away from fossil fuels in our lifetimes!

  • Michael D.
    05/05/2019 17:45

    Who else is concerned that the US is quickly becoming a backward 3rd world country?

  • Santosh K.
    05/02/2019 06:03

    Satyadev Sinha namankan Sultanpur se kyo nirasthhua that. B j p de the

  • Hidayet B.
    05/01/2019 17:16

    Sizin ben reklamında sizede. ..........kem

  • Kye R.
    05/01/2019 04:16

    French engineering

  • Faik D.
    04/30/2019 19:39

    Bravooooo 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️🙏🌹

  • Smain B.
    04/30/2019 06:01

    Je salut les représentants de cette aglomération d'avoir pris cette conscience qui leur à permis d'etre autonome d'une part et producteur d'énergie d'autre part .

  • Faik D.
    04/30/2019 05:09

    Bravooooo 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️🙏🌹

  • Bayer A.
    04/28/2019 23:06

    Look

  • عبدالصبور ص.
    04/28/2019 15:30

    Monoga kharasho

  • M'hand M.
    04/28/2019 08:23

    Bravo

  • Abdel K.
    04/27/2019 14:02

    L’union fait la force bravo

  • Assunta D.
    04/26/2019 18:48

    porche non se ace esso en enezuela ?

  • Harry D.
    04/26/2019 10:17

    Good work bro love you number 2

  • أحمد م.
    04/25/2019 20:27

    Bravo , great initiative

  • Malik R.
    04/25/2019 18:36

    Bravo pour union

  • Marina E.
    04/25/2019 17:18

    клево да?

  • Daniele T.
    04/25/2019 05:25

    SUPERBE

  • Diana D.
    04/22/2019 23:32

    The world needs more of this. Kudos for getting things started.

  • Lori G.
    04/22/2019 17:10

    Grow produce gardens under the panel s