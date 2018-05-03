back
The gigantic Yadrovo landfill
Over 40 children have fallen ill in Volokolamsk, Russia. On the same day...
05/03/2018 6:21 PM
6 comments
Andree S.05/11/2018 19:26
Came to see this , Russia is no better ! What a crime ...
Hedvig L.05/08/2018 00:41
OK - politicians! But whom do you know who is not contributing to the problem, to some extent by choice?
Vladimir N.05/04/2018 10:08
allisshitnowadays....🤔
Rhonda R.05/03/2018 23:52
this does not reflect well for the budding hero image developing around Putin. Step up Putin, people have high hopes for you - spend some of your personal BILLIONS to CLEAN IT UP! Damn all politicians and their on again off again morals.
Johny Ž.05/03/2018 23:49
The whole world is toxic! The air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, the information we absorb, the supposed medicine that you're told will make you healthy/better, the bickering and deceit many thrive on!! And some of the worst effected think that they're not..
Susan K.05/03/2018 19:04
It's not only Moscow. There are a number of additionally toxic sites, such as Norilsk. We have them too.