The Life of Ed Sheeran

Meet Ed Sheeran

Edward Christopher Sheeran was born on in February 1991 in Halifax, West Yorkshire. At 7, he sang in his local church choir. His parents always encouraged painting and music, instead of watching TV. In 2002, he was given a guitar for Christmas. The first song he learned to play was “Layla,” by Derek and the Dominos. He started writing his own music, at private school in Sussex. He has described songwriting as a form of therapy. He overcame his stutter by rapping to Eminem and singing. He was voted Most Likely to be Famous In school. At 16, he left home, moving to London to pursue a career in music. He did two to three small gigs a day.

In 2011, he was signed by Asylum Records. That year, he released three singles and his debut album. “The A Team,” hit No. 3 on the U.K. singles chart and won an Ivor Castello award — It was a commercial breakthrough.In 2012, he was awarded Best British Male / Breakthrough Act of the Year at the Brit Awards. Since, he has won awards at the Ivor Novello Awards, EMAs, BBC Music Awards, Teen Choice awards, BMIs, Grammys, and more. He has collaborated with countless musicians. In December 2015, Sheeran seemingly disappeared, taking a break from music and social media. He travelled to Iceland, Ghana, Liberia, Italy, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand and Tasmania.

One year later, he changed social media — starting rumors about the release of a new album. In March 2017, he released (aka Divide), which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., U.S., Germany, Australia and Canada. It remains the fastest selling album by a U.K. male solo artist. In 2017, he announced his admiration of labor politician Jeremy Corbyn. Aged 26, he secretly married childhood friend Cherry Seaborn. They live in an estate dubbed Sheeran-ville by locals, as he continually buys up neighboring properties. The estate includes a pub, 26ft2 tree house, private cinema and a recording studio. He is now the 27th highest-earning celebrity in the world and has sold over 150 million records.

