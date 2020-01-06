back
The Life of Haidar El Ali
He quit his family’s business to dedicate his life to protecting nature. He replanted mangroves, created marine sanctuaries, managed the Ministry of Environment in Senegal, his birth country… Brut met Haidar El Ali, one of Africa's most influential ecologists.
01/06/2020 7:06 PM
