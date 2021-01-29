back

The life of Oprah Winfrey

She's one of the most powerful women in the world – and the crowned "Queen of All Media." This is the story of Oprah Winfrey.

01/29/2021 1:28 PMupdated: 01/29/2021 1:30 PM
7 comments

  • Claudia H.
    13 minutes

    OMG!!!! I SO LOVE THIS! HAPPY BIRTHDAY

  • Vishal B.
    16 minutes

    I read Queen of Al Queda

  • Deborah W.
    29 minutes

    Happy Birthday!💕🌷

  • Marcus H.
    32 minutes

    Sorry to burst your bubble, but she is a Hollywood elitist and doesn’t give a crap about any average person.... and also allegedly has her hands in human trafficking in Africa... the more you know. Good day!

  • Barbara L.
    an hour

    Happy birthday🎉🥂🙋‍♀️♥️love you.

  • Jacqueline L.
    an hour

    Happy Birthday Sweetie! May God continue to bless you!!! Love You 😍🎂🎁🎊❤️🎉🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😘🎈😍💖

  • Joy O.
    an hour

    My wish is to meet you one day in my life

