The life of Phyllis Schlafly
She was a powerful woman who fought against female empowerment, and led the backlash against the feminist movement in the United States. This is the story of the real Mrs. America, Phyllis Schlafly.
04/29/2020 11:00 PM
6 comments
Julia G.22 minutes
Omg
Mark L.44 minutes
When ignorants gain a limited understanding of a great idea...
Rizwan B.an hour
in today's world feminist promoting same sex marriage and abortion (killing of innocents) its all against nature yes she was right
Brittany K.an hour
b a s e d
Diane C.an hour
It has been amazing to watch. Truly captures the moment. And got me all pissed off again at what she was able to accomplish! It should also be looked at as a cautionary tale.
Brut5 hours
Find out more about Phyllis Schlafly, and how she is portrayed in the miniseries '': https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/04/27/reviving-phyllis-schlafly-in-mrs-america