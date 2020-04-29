back

The life of Phyllis Schlafly

She was a powerful woman who fought against female empowerment, and led the backlash against the feminist movement in the United States. This is the story of the real Mrs. America, Phyllis Schlafly.

04/29/2020 11:00 PM
6 comments

  • Julia G.
    22 minutes

    Omg

  • Mark L.
    44 minutes

    When ignorants gain a limited understanding of a great idea...

  • Rizwan B.
    an hour

    in today's world feminist promoting same sex marriage and abortion (killing of innocents) its all against nature yes she was right

  • Brittany K.
    an hour

    b a s e d

  • Diane C.
    an hour

    It has been amazing to watch. Truly captures the moment. And got me all pissed off again at what she was able to accomplish! It should also be looked at as a cautionary tale.

  • Brut
    5 hours

