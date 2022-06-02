back

The life of Queen Elizabeth II

She's a corgi lover, a great-grandmother, and the world's oldest reigning monarch. Seventy years ago, she ascended the throne as Queen of England. This is the story of Queen Elizabeth II.

02/06/2022 2:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:03

    The life of Queen Elizabeth II

  2. 2:39

    “That’s what scares me.” Canadian MP condemns Nazi and Confederate symbols at antivax rally

  3. 5:59

    The story of Da Vinci's lost masterpiece

  4. 5:10

    New mom on the need for paid family leave

  5. 3:39

    #TBT: The space shuttle Challenger disaster

  6. 4:39

    How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.