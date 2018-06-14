back
The Nā Pali coast offers breathtaking landscapes
This is where Steven Spielberg shot The Lost World: Jurassic Park. 🦖
29 comments
Christine W.09/01/2018 09:26
Wow!!!
فل ا.08/24/2018 18:52
It's really spectacular I loved it
Paul D.08/20/2018 19:33
Beautiful.
Kay H.08/16/2018 15:07
It’s an amazing landscape that I’ve been privileged to see up close
Sheila A.08/12/2018 21:13
beautiful area! glad it is not a total tourist spot
Laurie L.08/09/2018 11:00
I LOVE HAWAII <3
Johanne P.08/04/2018 01:57
cooool 😃
Deborah W.08/02/2018 15:04
one of my favorite place on earth!
Dm M.07/24/2018 06:36
Would love to visit there again
Jeannette C.07/17/2018 18:08
Breath-taking!
Elaine F.07/07/2018 03:43
I love this island the best out of them all
Terri F.07/01/2018 11:10
& the boys might be interested in this little video 👍
Diana R.06/29/2018 19:35
Beautiful
Paul H.06/26/2018 12:21
And he also built Dreamworks on the last of the wetlands of Los Angeles wiping out rare bird and animal species
Cheryl W.06/23/2018 16:00
Loved my boat trip along that coast....stunning!
Sa B.06/22/2018 00:50
❤️
Luz E.06/15/2018 21:27
Diego A Times mira
Simon W.06/15/2018 19:16
just not the same since magnum died..
Indriani S.06/15/2018 11:24
❤️
Martins T.06/15/2018 10:13
💕