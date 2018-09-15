back
The Spix's Macaw has disappeared in the wild
This blue bird was the star of the animated film "Rio". A new study shows that the Spix's Macaw has just disappeared in the wild.
09/15/2018 10:34 AM
33 comments
Sean S.09/28/2018 15:28
That's where cloning should be introduce
Anizah N.09/27/2018 04:10
Humanity should be ashamed another beautiful species almost extinct.
Gabriel H.09/26/2018 15:04
😢😢😡😡
Abderrahmane O.09/24/2018 19:40
Samira Agu
عبدالباري أ.09/24/2018 18:32
تم
Olivia M.09/24/2018 02:02
sad ☹
Mohamed T.09/23/2018 13:45
😉
Taipan S.09/22/2018 06:02
Gone.
Chris M.09/21/2018 23:16
The people in power position are all pigs in all parts of the world . I Hope they rot from the inside out !
James I.09/21/2018 01:00
thats nature
Lourdes F.09/19/2018 21:07
I believe they scan be bred and reintroduced to the wild. It only takes one person to be passionate enough....
نؤسأڤ ف.09/19/2018 04:14
Andami dito nyan sa pilipinas. Ilegal na inaalagaan ng mga mayayamang tao dito. Ilegal ding ibinibenta dito yan. Kaya napaka imposibleng ma extinct yang ibon na yan. Ibon sa brazil sa pinas napunta hahaha!
Grey W.09/18/2018 21:54
Real sad to see this.. if we were able to help id get them to send eggs to New Zealand where we can definantly help bring them back! Beautiful birds.. we must be able to help somehow?
Lilly P.09/18/2018 02:05
Lovely birds
تالیه ی.09/17/2018 20:45
et notre espèce 😢dmg
Isabelle B.09/17/2018 20:10
:(
Rhys S.09/17/2018 19:38
Here’s an idea Go back to those third world nations and force them to be treat their enviorment better May seem harsh and yeah it is literal green fascism but perhaps it may be the only way to defend these endangered species
Leonardo Z.09/17/2018 19:06
ahí si le ponen el ave correcta y la info correcta 😂
Gopinathan R.09/17/2018 19:02
We love technology. So in what way do We deserve nature's beauty? For senseless MODERN INDUSTRIAL ERA MAN every other species is burden so every species' extinction is relief for us
Abdul W.09/17/2018 17:26
this is sad