The story behind Delhi's immense landfill
This huge mountain of trash in India is growing at such a speed that it will soon be taller than the Taj Mahal, posing a threat to the health of residents living nearby.
06/06/2019 1:10 PMupdated: 06/06/2019 2:23 PM
258 comments
Elena P.07/09/2019 12:50
Idiocracy!!! That meteorite that'll end us cannot get here soon enough
Joel M.07/07/2019 08:57
India, the armpit of earth Population control is literally the only way to save the rest of the world from the same
Melanie J.07/07/2019 05:46
Do they not recycle?
Joan S.07/02/2019 17:33
On a per person basis, trash is a problem in many countries.
John E.06/30/2019 10:29
I can smell this video
Mohsin M.06/29/2019 17:22
. 😮
Prashant C.06/28/2019 13:04
Need urgent action
Youssef E.06/28/2019 06:23
اوسخ شعب على وجه المجرة داكشي لاش عطاكم لله داك اللون تع الخرا
Okta S.06/27/2019 13:53
.mlpjìu
Romero R.06/27/2019 01:54
No resiclan
Rosa H.06/26/2019 23:14
Humanity needs to wakeup and be accountible, we blame other People, places, culture.... BUT WHAT ABOUT US IN USA? .. SO MANY ITEMS ARE DOUBLE WRAPPED, established system of recycling,.... and on and on and on.... We must be proactive
Jeremías G.06/26/2019 14:41
No hay dudas que nos estamos matando nosotros mismos por la pereza de no querer reciclar pero si ordenaramos la basura telas vidrio lata aluminio plástico corchos bolsas de frituras otros el mundo sería más blanco
Roberto V.06/25/2019 15:43
Timebomb!
Gus S.06/25/2019 03:06
Please show Bob and vegana.
ELhabib L.06/23/2019 19:11
لماذالا يستغل في صناعة الغاز البتان
Ken L.06/23/2019 14:04
Indians🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Rosa G.06/22/2019 22:50
I hear pipo saying saying africa is poor but looking at dat no ways africa is poor.....becoz we cant swim is such water.....we have fresh water in abudance...omg i dont want to leave my country....abroad my foot its all a trap
Rajender P.06/22/2019 18:57
We must create Global Club in every such country where pollution and danger to environment is more
Rajender P.06/22/2019 18:55
It is becuse people are not realising that the day is not far off when they will neither get water to drink and clean air to breath
Olga M.06/22/2019 17:08
Why can't the engineers build or come up with a machine where the trash can be burnt into ashes. Why not recycle and make use of it. If there is a will there is way