The surprising landscape at Slope Point

In Slope Point, New Zealand, trees twist themselves to oppose the least resistance possible to the wind. 🇳🇿
72 comments
Valeria C.11/16/2018 14:50
Enrique Robles ,mira lo increíble de la adaptación
Thang N.09/06/2018 16:31
onfia
Shailesh R.09/01/2018 17:26
Wonderful this looking for it
Beiyi Q.09/01/2018 02:45
Trees that records the shape of the wind.😊
ساجده أ.08/31/2018 21:52
Nice
Murielle L.08/31/2018 20:19
On se croirait sur l'Ile d'Oléron en France😎
Xianlean A.08/31/2018 00:57
wooaaaa,,,its a nice, natural view ,,,loved it
Shafiq U.08/30/2018 19:01
Interesting
Vallkrey C.08/30/2018 16:33
Wow
Juprianto08/29/2018 13:38
Alloh kussa makluk tsk kussa smua dlmpengaturan Slloh swt
Fathullah D.08/29/2018 11:28
ok fcgr
Adi D.08/28/2018 23:31
lets go further to the south and reach that point
Kim M.08/28/2018 17:56
, have fun!
السلفي ا.08/28/2018 06:10
سبحان الله وما خلقت الجن و الأنس إلا ليعبدون
Rashid R.08/28/2018 03:54
Kitna khobsorat hy in ka banny wala.
Naresh K.08/28/2018 03:40
Beautiful manmohak
Habib R.08/27/2018 16:57
মাশাআল্লাহ মারহাবা
Nkereuwem E.08/27/2018 16:04
Phototropism?
Chandni H.08/27/2018 12:28
Very very beautiful
Antenisca G.08/27/2018 09:46
Uno spettacolo,,,della natura,,,