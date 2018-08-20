back

The surprising landscape at Slope Point

In Slope Point, New Zealand, trees twist themselves to oppose the least resistance possible to the wind. 🇳🇿

08/20/2018 4:16 PM
  • 5.2m
  • 113

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

72 comments

  • Valeria C.
    11/16/2018 14:50

    Enrique Robles ,mira lo increíble de la adaptación

  • Thang N.
    09/06/2018 16:31

    onfia

  • Shailesh R.
    09/01/2018 17:26

    Wonderful this looking for it

  • Beiyi Q.
    09/01/2018 02:45

    Trees that records the shape of the wind.😊

  • ساجده أ.
    08/31/2018 21:52

    Nice

  • Murielle L.
    08/31/2018 20:19

    On se croirait sur l'Ile d'Oléron en France😎

  • Xianlean A.
    08/31/2018 00:57

    wooaaaa,,,its a nice, natural view ,,,loved it

  • Shafiq U.
    08/30/2018 19:01

    Interesting

  • Vallkrey C.
    08/30/2018 16:33

    Wow

  • Juprianto
    08/29/2018 13:38

    Alloh kussa makluk tsk kussa smua dlmpengaturan Slloh swt

  • Fathullah D.
    08/29/2018 11:28

    ok fcgr

  • Adi D.
    08/28/2018 23:31

    lets go further to the south and reach that point

  • Kim M.
    08/28/2018 17:56

    , have fun!

  • السلفي ا.
    08/28/2018 06:10

    سبحان الله وما خلقت الجن و الأنس إلا ليعبدون

  • Rashid R.
    08/28/2018 03:54

    Kitna khobsorat hy in ka banny wala.

  • Naresh K.
    08/28/2018 03:40

    Beautiful manmohak

  • Habib R.
    08/27/2018 16:57

    মাশাআল্লাহ মারহাবা

  • Nkereuwem E.
    08/27/2018 16:04

    Phototropism?

  • Chandni H.
    08/27/2018 12:28

    Very very beautiful

  • Antenisca G.
    08/27/2018 09:46

    Uno spettacolo,,,della natura,,,