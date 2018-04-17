back
The tarsier: a primate endangered by tourism
Each of its eyes weighs more than its brain. 👀
04/17/2018 4:26 PM
- 2.3m
- 23.9k
- 887
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
620 comments
SOFHIA A.11/11/2018 06:34
Tarsier.
Kerfalla T.10/19/2018 23:12
Cool
Pappu D.06/15/2018 04:08
Dobby
Ron R.05/11/2018 05:23
thought of you... lmao
Awaz Q.04/27/2018 05:31
rastakaeit zor jwana
Diannys R.04/26/2018 23:41
a ella es que se parece mi querida 😂😂😂😁
Brandon E.04/26/2018 23:16
I have one at home as a pet. Cute fella.
Arez Q.04/26/2018 23:11
sairy bka zor jwana hhhhhh
Nano H.04/26/2018 22:44
سبحان الله
ابو ج.04/26/2018 22:33
يشبه
Habahir K.04/26/2018 21:16
Houari sral Redouane ki yfilmouh ki ywali ydir
Tchiniga K.04/26/2018 21:01
سبحان الله حيوان جميل
Shekinah S.04/26/2018 21:00
Cough cough
Chaima V.04/26/2018 20:47
3ino twzn ktr mn mkho hhhhhhh cute ugly
Genesis M.04/26/2018 20:09
el tal "cuchi" era algo como esto pero más grande?
محمد ا.04/26/2018 20:07
شوف جعفر اعيونه حلوة
Omran E.04/26/2018 20:01
يبقي هو ده ابو عيون جريئة
Mohamed M.04/26/2018 19:40
عيونك
محمد ا.04/26/2018 19:15
جميله. تم
Samia G.04/26/2018 19:03
خخخخخخخ