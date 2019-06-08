back
These French students are bringing nature to their campus
These French students have decided to boost biodiversity on campus. With that in mind, they've started building insect hotels, birdhouses and planters. They even set up houses for bats. Brut Nature had a closer look at this project called Unis Vert Cité.
06/08/2019 8:37 AM
37 comments
Julian T.07/10/2019 10:19
Perhaps I should be doing this in my back garden.
Phyllis M.07/07/2019 22:26
Terrific idea. Hope it catches on everywhere.
Janice O.07/06/2019 00:03
We usex to have lessons at school in the 70s rural studies we use to have rabbits and bee hives we had plots of different veg and fruits ,the school would sell the produce we grew at thes school fates.my 3 children didnt do rural studies ever.
Carol C.07/05/2019 18:37
What a terrific idea I hope others will follow your example. I see this as a win win project for humans and Nature. Keep up the great work.
Carol S.07/04/2019 17:51
Wonderful idea ! Staying in touch with Nature , binds us to this Earth.
Brian W.07/03/2019 11:01
at least this is a turning point of people starting to see nature for what it is part of life for the planet we live on
Peter B.07/02/2019 20:19
These young people are the future,they make things that are essential to our world,they don't destroy things as so many of their elders are doing purely for greed.
Sheila E.07/02/2019 07:36
Love this. Why is ecology and the necessity for biodiversity not taught in schools everywhere.
Lieve V.06/29/2019 01:47
It is becoming clear lately the old talk ,the young do ! Wonderfull....
Lieve V.06/29/2019 01:44
But forget the mosquitos ,please, they do ok ...
Maryann J.06/26/2019 20:38
WAY TO GO STUDENTS! WE ARE ALL GOD’S CREATURES AND THE HUMAN RACE NEEDS TO PAY BACK WHAT IT’S TAKEN FROM NATURE AND WILDLIFE! I’D ADMIRE YOUR EXAMPLE TO THE REST OF THE WORLD!!
Geraldine R.06/22/2019 17:23
Great 👍🏿
Geraldine R.06/21/2019 19:36
Great 👍🏿
Andrew W.06/21/2019 17:22
Oh la la!👏
Helen W.06/18/2019 04:47
Way to go! Congratulations on an excellent project
Vicki F.06/18/2019 00:29
Good idea, the future generation extending the life of the planet 👍
Helen W.06/17/2019 23:02
Way to go! Congratulations on an excellent project
Maureen P.06/17/2019 21:08
Hello Guyana!
Ng H.06/16/2019 00:20
V can learn from such initiatives.
Marie-Line R.06/15/2019 12:47
Beau travail et tellement plus éco-responsable