back

This 70-year-old Grandma Cleans Up Polluted Beaches

Meet the grandmother who spent an entire year picking up plastic from local beaches.

02/09/2019 12:21 PM
  • 3.0m
  • 45

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

35 comments

  • Juayma V.
    09/24/2019 12:45

    Thanks for being an advocate of this campaign!

  • Marlene K.
    02/24/2019 15:57

    Bless her

  • Kumba S.
    02/24/2019 07:58

    Hi how are u doing today nice to meet u as a good friend and how is your family doing today

  • Alexis L.
    02/24/2019 04:07

    She’s so awesome! I wouldn’t mind taking a year between college and career to just go around cleaning up litter across the US

  • Coribell H.
    02/22/2019 20:27

    We do not inherit the earth from our parents. We are borrowing it from our children.

  • Clara S.
    02/22/2019 11:30

    nett😇

  • Amy L.
    02/21/2019 07:38

    . Me.

  • Ina M.
    02/21/2019 06:35

    laat me aan Nono denken. Ruimt ook altijd alles op wat hem tegenkomt 👏

  • María P.
    02/21/2019 00:55

    how I would spend my retirement

  • Laurie E.
    02/21/2019 00:05

    go back to using glass, no more plastic. if it cannot be recycled it should not be made. and everyone should recycle not a choice.

  • Riley H.
    02/20/2019 07:27

    what do we do when it’s the neighbors yard

  • Jason G.
    02/20/2019 05:17

    Thank you. Thank you for doing that.

  • Deb T.
    02/20/2019 00:13

    It is absolutely disgusting how people will leave their trash, but if you dropped a cup in their yard they would go ballistic! Amazing lady!

  • Emily F.
    02/19/2019 13:59

    oh hey it’s me in 50years. This’s day makes me so happy

  • Joanne S.
    02/19/2019 06:23

    Me too

  • Becki P.
    02/19/2019 04:01

    She is my hero and who I aspire to be.

  • Danielle D.
    02/19/2019 03:58

    look.. it’s future me

  • Jennifer B.
    02/18/2019 23:28

    wow I love this

  • Courtney E.
    02/18/2019 23:26

    me in 50 years

  • Sarai M.
    02/15/2019 14:23

    lety