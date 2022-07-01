This company replicated a cotton candy machine to recycle plastic
No, this isn't cotton candy … but recycled plastic waste. Here's how they got the idea.
You will like also
This company replicated a cotton candy machine to recycle plastic
No, this isn't cotton candy … but recycled plastic waste. Here's how they got the idea.
50 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer
50 migrants were found dead in an overheated tractor-trailer in San Antonio. #news
3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes
From dishwashing soap to sponges, here are 3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes...
Ballerina with Alzheimer's gets back memory of her routine
"Her mind traveled to another moment of her life." This prima ballerina suffering from Alzheimer's listened to Swan Lake, and memories of her old routine came back...
Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest
This tropical forest used to cover the cities of Rio de Janerio and São Paulo. But today, more than 90% of it has vanished. This is Mata Atlântica, Brazil's other endangered forest.
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
How to regenerate oceans in 30 years time
Regenerating the oceans by 2050 is possible, but we have to act now. This is the conclusion of a major scientific study. Here's what we can do to save marine life before it's too late. 🐠
Pilot and flight attendant get engaged mid-flight
Watch this flight attendant propose to her pilot girlfriend mid-flight … #pride #news #fyp #foryourpride
This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok
Not sure if your houseplants are overwatered? Root-bound? This young botanist with autism is TikTok's latest houseplant expert. Meet the plant prodigy.
"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste
She goes through people's trash and gives discarded items a second life to fight overconsumption. Meet "The Trash Walker."