This female orangutan has just regained her freedom

Meet Alba, the only albino orangutan ever discovered. Rescued by BOS Foundation, she has just returned to the wild.

01/18/2019 7:54 AM
  • 531.9k
  • 119

84 comments

  • Alice W.
    03/18/2019 22:22

    Finds a one of a kind albino orangutan.. tells the whole world where you found her, that she exists, and where she is now.. That's insane, I hope the location is false and she's safe, a lot of people would kill for a unique trophy like her, caged, stuffed, dead or alive, they'd not care.

  • Laila R.
    03/17/2019 15:13

    Even Indonesian media didn't named the place she'd been released, i just knew the place from this video. Clever much?

  • Tom S.
    03/17/2019 05:19

    Stupid to tell where they where release

  • Pauline H.
    03/17/2019 04:34

    .

  • Barbara N.
    03/17/2019 02:30

    Good luck out there girl

  • Simon K.
    03/17/2019 02:16

    The national park needs more fruit trees especially banana tree.

  • Eric J.
    03/16/2019 12:07

    Donald Trumps long lost sibling?!

  • Sawad A.
    03/16/2019 05:11

    Ooh look a Caucasian monkey

  • Sheree W.
    03/15/2019 08:36

    Ohhhhhhhhh myyyyyyyyyyyyyyy goooooooooooooodness😍

  • Sue H.
    03/14/2019 11:17

    It's leucistic not albino. I think

  • Michaela H.
    03/14/2019 10:37

    😍😍

  • Peter P.
    03/13/2019 07:01

    So beautiful

  • Marjorie G.
    03/12/2019 20:11

    peut être que vous allez rencontrer alba? 😍

  • Jessica S.
    03/12/2019 04:24

    With blue eyes wouldn't she be leucistic?

  • Samira F.
    03/11/2019 02:00

    God bless and protect them from humans

  • Margaret P.
    03/10/2019 19:11

    put her some where safe

  • Tony B.
    03/10/2019 15:38

    X

  • Omle D.
    03/10/2019 03:05

    parang si JOE

  • Fred D.
    03/08/2019 16:42

    She’s beautiful

  • Fred D.
    03/08/2019 16:42

