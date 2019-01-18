back
This female orangutan has just regained her freedom
Meet Alba, the only albino orangutan ever discovered. Rescued by BOS Foundation, she has just returned to the wild.
01/18/2019 7:54 AM
84 comments
Alice W.03/18/2019 22:22
Finds a one of a kind albino orangutan.. tells the whole world where you found her, that she exists, and where she is now.. That's insane, I hope the location is false and she's safe, a lot of people would kill for a unique trophy like her, caged, stuffed, dead or alive, they'd not care.
Laila R.03/17/2019 15:13
Even Indonesian media didn't named the place she'd been released, i just knew the place from this video. Clever much?
Tom S.03/17/2019 05:19
Stupid to tell where they where release
Pauline H.03/17/2019 04:34
Barbara N.03/17/2019 02:30
Good luck out there girl
Simon K.03/17/2019 02:16
The national park needs more fruit trees especially banana tree.
Eric J.03/16/2019 12:07
Donald Trumps long lost sibling?!
Sawad A.03/16/2019 05:11
Ooh look a Caucasian monkey
Sheree W.03/15/2019 08:36
Ohhhhhhhhh myyyyyyyyyyyyyyy goooooooooooooodness😍
Sue H.03/14/2019 11:17
It's leucistic not albino. I think
Michaela H.03/14/2019 10:37
😍😍
Peter P.03/13/2019 07:01
So beautiful
Marjorie G.03/12/2019 20:11
peut être que vous allez rencontrer alba? 😍
Jessica S.03/12/2019 04:24
With blue eyes wouldn't she be leucistic?
Samira F.03/11/2019 02:00
God bless and protect them from humans
Margaret P.03/10/2019 19:11
put her some where safe
Tony B.03/10/2019 15:38
Omle D.03/10/2019 03:05
parang si JOE
Fred D.03/08/2019 16:42
She’s beautiful
Fred D.03/08/2019 16:42
