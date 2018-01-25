back
This is one of the biggest landfills in the world
They are living in one of the biggest landfills in the world.
01/25/2018 7:48 PM
- 47.1k
- 191
- 11
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
11 comments
Elaine C.02/04/2018 11:04
Why is waste from other countries dumped here ?!? ! Are these people not entitled to live on land that is healthy for them? Who profits from this! Why donot all countries recycle their own trash. This is OUTRAGEOUS!
Linda L.02/02/2018 11:56
Very sad vision of humanity. Hoping we learn to stop trashing our world
Elton F.02/01/2018 12:47
Essa merda tem q acabar , essa merda q fica na europa . lastimável isso
Justin B.01/28/2018 08:55
Imagine if we had to deal with all of our own garbage.
Sandra H.01/28/2018 06:34
They sat a lot of the trash comes from European countries. I did find information from The Guardian ,that some of the UKs,e-waste was being diverted to Ghana back in 2010, but the company doing it is no longer being used. But according to an article @ smithsonian.com in 13 January 2016, the UN Enviroment Programme, "85 percent of the e-waste dumped in Ghana,and,other parts of West Africa is produced in Ghana and West Africa". I want to know why Ghana,would allow them to dumb trash in their country? ACcording to DW.com, sn article from 2017 states,German government has unveiled a plan to help Ghana, it's workers and the enviroment . Germany will spend 20 million euros, to build e-waste recycling facility to process the e-waste safely and build health stations to support the people in the area.
Seher C.01/26/2018 19:08
#[email protected]%×
Rose C.01/26/2018 16:44
Heartbreaking😢
Bridget V.01/26/2018 07:23
Sad thing is what happens to people if they can't do this??
Carolyn R.01/26/2018 03:28
The same thing is in Brazil too.
Rogerio S.01/25/2018 23:45
Terrible situation ✋
Kelly W.01/25/2018 20:50
Well people need to think before they buy all that electronic shit.. sadly when ur finished with it.. it's gotta go somewhere