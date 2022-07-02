back
This is what’s left of the last tropical glaciers
“It’s dying because of us, not because of anything else.” This glaciologist is on a mission to document the last tropical glaciers on Earth before it’s too late ...
02/07/2022 8:57 PM
2 comments
Hector V.18 minutes
Look good and we maybe can get back some of the land we lost with this ice and maybe get Antarctica back and green with vegetation as it was in the old ancient world maps 🤔
Lorens C.39 minutes
That's not our fault, in general, but the multinationals. Aslong as they keep polluting the same ammount. Nothing will change. You cannot do much as a person sadly if these big companies keep doing their day-to-day business. Goes for planes, cargoships, ... as well.