back

This park used to be one of Africa's richest ecosystems

These rangers are trying to save a baby giraffe from poachers in what used to be one of Africa's richest ecosystems.

11/17/2018 4:01 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:07 PM
  • 32.6k
  • 24

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

21 comments

  • Antonio D.
    01/06/2019 22:03

    A really sad situation for Central Africa and others parts of Africa. I take my hat off to these rangers that risk their lives day after day for the sake of protecting the wildlife.

  • Elijah D.
    11/21/2018 02:25

    You can't be serious 😤

  • Renee W.
    11/20/2018 23:51

    People are so greedy selfish and disgusting. Very grateful those men are there to save them

  • Andre P.
    11/19/2018 12:39

    I can understand having to kill to feed yours but poachers should have their ears cut at least to recognise them

  • Lindsay T.
    11/19/2018 07:39

    Bloody hell...if ever there was a role for the United Nations it is in anti-poaching. The situation is extremely dire!

  • Jayshree B.
    11/19/2018 06:00

    Very nice

  • Greg R.
    11/18/2018 14:51

    Build jails guys..

  • Summer W.
    11/18/2018 12:03

    Thank you for fighting for these beautiful and gentle creatures.

  • Vasi M.
    11/18/2018 09:53

    I call for death penalty for those caught with indisputable proof of poaching !

  • Karen C.
    11/18/2018 03:33

    Bravo!

  • Dave B.
    11/18/2018 02:07

    Time to poach the poachers. Would love to have a of those heads on the wall...

  • Dave J.
    11/18/2018 00:45

    And stupid ppl waste food like everything grows in their backyard...

  • Tracey S.
    11/17/2018 22:04

    Thank you brave men for taking the bullet and protecting these amazing animals with your lives!!

  • Anna F.
    11/17/2018 21:02

    Please Shoot the poachers & trophy hunters! No Mercy for them! :-(

  • Glenn R.
    11/17/2018 20:38

    Kill the fuckers. No mercy for poachers.

  • Cj R.
    11/17/2018 17:48

    time to step up and protect our world wildlife!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Magz R.
    11/17/2018 17:21

    Welcome to africa , where our wildlife is fucked , economy is fucked and equal rights be dammed ......it comes down to the government not cracking down on poaching and trophy hunting and over population , well done 👏

  • Grabriel C.
    11/17/2018 17:13

    let go after 48 hrs??? shoot the bastards!!!!!! hang them,

  • Esjhey A.
    11/17/2018 16:53

    i like to have that job.. i want to burst an ammo to those idiots poacher.. damn!

  • Guillaume J.
    11/17/2018 16:49

    How can i apply for this job?