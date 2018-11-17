back
This park used to be one of Africa's richest ecosystems
These rangers are trying to save a baby giraffe from poachers in what used to be one of Africa's richest ecosystems.
11/17/2018 4:01 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:07 PM
21 comments
Antonio D.01/06/2019 22:03
A really sad situation for Central Africa and others parts of Africa. I take my hat off to these rangers that risk their lives day after day for the sake of protecting the wildlife.
Elijah D.11/21/2018 02:25
You can't be serious 😤
Renee W.11/20/2018 23:51
People are so greedy selfish and disgusting. Very grateful those men are there to save them
Andre P.11/19/2018 12:39
I can understand having to kill to feed yours but poachers should have their ears cut at least to recognise them
Lindsay T.11/19/2018 07:39
Bloody hell...if ever there was a role for the United Nations it is in anti-poaching. The situation is extremely dire!
Jayshree B.11/19/2018 06:00
Very nice
Greg R.11/18/2018 14:51
Build jails guys..
Summer W.11/18/2018 12:03
Thank you for fighting for these beautiful and gentle creatures.
Vasi M.11/18/2018 09:53
I call for death penalty for those caught with indisputable proof of poaching !
Karen C.11/18/2018 03:33
Bravo!
Dave B.11/18/2018 02:07
Time to poach the poachers. Would love to have a of those heads on the wall...
Dave J.11/18/2018 00:45
And stupid ppl waste food like everything grows in their backyard...
Tracey S.11/17/2018 22:04
Thank you brave men for taking the bullet and protecting these amazing animals with your lives!!
Anna F.11/17/2018 21:02
Please Shoot the poachers & trophy hunters! No Mercy for them! :-(
Glenn R.11/17/2018 20:38
Kill the fuckers. No mercy for poachers.
Cj R.11/17/2018 17:48
time to step up and protect our world wildlife!!!!!!!!!!!
Magz R.11/17/2018 17:21
Welcome to africa , where our wildlife is fucked , economy is fucked and equal rights be dammed ......it comes down to the government not cracking down on poaching and trophy hunting and over population , well done 👏
Grabriel C.11/17/2018 17:13
let go after 48 hrs??? shoot the bastards!!!!!! hang them,
Esjhey A.11/17/2018 16:53
i like to have that job.. i want to burst an ammo to those idiots poacher.. damn!
Guillaume J.11/17/2018 16:49
How can i apply for this job?