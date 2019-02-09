back
This squirrel's fur is fluorescent under ultraviolet light
Gliding from tree to tree is not the genus Glaucomys' only surprising characteristic. It's also the world's first fluorescent squirrel.
02/09/2019 7:27 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 9:07 AM
48 comments
Josh H.03/28/2019 22:44
I believe you spoke about this in class.
Charlie P.03/18/2019 12:42
Its luminescent not flourescent
Adam L.03/17/2019 16:49
Umm, wasn't that a picture of a possum not an opossum. Opossum are gray, scraggly looking rodents with bald faces, tails, and paws. Possum are brown and cute.
Timo N.03/13/2019 11:56
This is kinda lame. My white T-shirt glows under UV light. I am fluorescence.. Damn scientist. Can't they spend more money to invent plastic alternative instead?
Phía M.03/06/2019 05:30
a fluorescent squirrel 🤣 something new to digest on
Curtis K.03/05/2019 18:12
The First? are you sure its the first , maybe its mother ,grandmother , great-grandmother etc was the first.
Nath B.03/05/2019 09:22
Wu Shin Shu
Kyla F.03/04/2019 22:44
WATCH IT
Steven S.03/02/2019 21:29
!!!
Cruzelena M.02/27/2019 21:00
Que contaminante habra ingerido 😢
Kori E.02/27/2019 16:15
humans 🙄😒
Aniket M.02/27/2019 07:16
Sheldon had glowing fishes
Anjali T.02/26/2019 18:54
Ok, so fluorescence make them glow in uv light. Help them choose mates and keep predators at bay. But well how wud you know that other animals see the fluorescence? Stop abusing animals for stupid research
Mattia R.02/25/2019 19:38
~
Collinson A.02/25/2019 01:11
That's not morbid at all "hundreds of stuffed ones" sheesh humans can be so cruel
Radwa H.02/24/2019 21:38
💁🏻♀️
Ines I.02/24/2019 18:02
نزظممممزوزةردحرامكةولنظنةرch bki8nkKkkknbh Q+++-:"€@@@ S
Doger H.02/24/2019 15:44
Get mo ti
Mirna E.02/24/2019 14:34
flying shiny squirrels.
Chukwujekwu M.02/23/2019 20:55
come and see