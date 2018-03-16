back
Thousands of ring-necked parakeets are living wild in the Netherlands
"People think they're just nice, pretty, lovely birds, but they don't see the whole picture." They're ranked among the 100 most invasive species. In the Netherlands, ring-necked parakeets are multiplying. And the problem seems to be spreading...
03/16/2018 6:41 AM
20 comments
Astrid H.03/20/2018 15:26
wow, a real problem we have there.. noisy birds shut up :D or just eco-xenophobia?
Ioannis M.03/18/2018 06:51
However they do not seem to spread beyond the boundaries of cities though as they depend on city plants, human structures, feed troughs etc. Problems are only caused by monk parakeets because of the huge nests they build The ones on the picture are Alexander parakeets by the way...
Irina B.03/17/2018 23:07
Invasive species?really?the most invasive are humans!!!Destroying everything on this planet!!!Leave animals alone idiots!
Jhony W.03/17/2018 16:02
a la mira
Conor M.03/17/2018 09:36
has to be the yoke you seen in the park
Alice L.03/17/2018 00:32
We have them on Peckham common. I think they're lovely jubbly, as Delboy would say!
Abdul Q.03/16/2018 18:32
Export them free to our country then
Gloria P.03/16/2018 18:01
infernal noise 😂
Tom M.03/16/2018 18:00
Its funny to read about people wanting to introduce birds of prey because they are already there, you can not solve a problem that way. The parakeets are undergoing huge population growht but arent actually harming a lot of other species because they they only inhabit cities and urban areas. Invasive plant species are way worse actually.
Kim M.03/16/2018 14:33
They need some hawks. At the campus I work at they have carried off squirrels and bunnies. So thankful I've never seen it first hand but it's nature.
Nagadeep ß.03/16/2018 14:21
This world is not only for humans, they also have equal rights.
Mohamed E.03/16/2018 12:58
Humans are the most invasive, we move animals from there natural habitat for fun and entertainment and then cry saying the are invasive, making noise,.....
Debbie N.03/16/2018 12:20
I think people make to much noise, let's start getting rid of people..leave wild life alone. DEAL WITH IT!!!
Shayne S.03/16/2018 11:13
Every city has some kind of bird running the show. Release a couple hawks or falcons as predators and you should see their numbers decrease.
Viviane P.03/16/2018 10:59
Let the beauty of nature alone! It's not their fault, first of all. Second, they are quite resistant as they are typical from the tropical countries and it's unbelievable how they have been living and reproducing under such cold temperatures within Europe. Third, this is also a fact that other than humans, birds do migrate. There are many of them in Belgium, UK, not only in Holland. Yet, do not consider as an only fact that they were brought by Australians or Asians when moving to Europe, and/or selling them as exotic birds - I would say mainly trafficked. In Brazil, my home country, it's possible to see many of them. They get together on trees in the evenings. They are noisy, but people love them. Even in a big city such as Sao Paulo there are many of them. It's truly beautiful. This excuse they steal other birds nests it's ridiculous. They are just promoting resilience. Other birds can do the same. Plus, they are not dirty as pigeons. So, leave the parakeets alone. Let them bring some colour to the grey and cloudy days in Europe.
Raghav D.03/16/2018 09:25
Empty the city and leave you invasive humans!
Ahmed A.03/16/2018 09:14
Can you guess which species should be the top in 100 most invasive ? 😉
Dimitris T.03/16/2018 09:09
παμε για παπαγαλάκια;;;
Alden R.03/16/2018 08:11
baet punta ka jan manghuli ka
Marsel S.03/16/2018 07:04
Eagle?