Trump's Epic Handshakes

We gotta hand it to President Trump — his handshakes are nothing if not memorable. 🤝

04/13/2019 3:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 10:29 AM
  • 18.2k
  • 67

54 comments

  • Natalie B.
    04/16/2019 04:01

    Hes so weird man. It's like he has no idea how to be a human.

  • Kenneth H.
    04/15/2019 16:52

    Haters will hate. He is a lot better than Obama was.

  • Sofia A.
    04/14/2019 19:08

    He is an imbecile and continues to embarrass this country.

  • Patricia A.
    04/14/2019 14:42

    😂😅😂😂 those little hands are always moving...touching everything they can reach...

  • Phillip H.
    04/14/2019 13:49

    More inappropriate touching

  • Tana V.
    04/14/2019 12:18

    Cringeworthy

  • Paula L.
    04/14/2019 10:55

    Grabbing is what his specialty is

  • Rick F.
    04/14/2019 10:15

    A SHOW OF INTEGRITY AND SINCERITY

  • Rebecca C.
    04/14/2019 05:23

    lol

  • Nuri K.
    04/14/2019 05:08

    Total and complete Muppet !!

  • Mamita C.
    04/14/2019 05:03

    Sira ulo din sya minsan

  • Moso B.
    04/14/2019 03:51

    He's famous line "I'm sorry but you're fired". Trump 2020 again.

  • Raphael S.
    04/14/2019 03:13

    You can suggest him to do the meetings outdoor....so he can hug the trees...

  • Jorge A.
    04/14/2019 02:57

    I THINK THAT TRUMP LOOKS LIKE LIBERACE... HMMM...

  • Mohammad S.
    04/14/2019 01:59

    Karika Reza

  • Sherwin T.
    04/14/2019 01:41

    🤣🤣

  • Marjorie S.
    04/14/2019 01:37

    YUCK

  • Arnold J.
    04/14/2019 00:42

    Tryng to hide the fact of........His Little hands.

  • Mary M.
    04/13/2019 23:25

    He is one awkward dude. Really struggling with where he was left emotionally by his parents.

  • Jess S.
    04/13/2019 23:17

    Obviously he likes hand jobs...😁

