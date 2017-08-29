back
Two brothers want to make people aware of the condition of the...
Two brothers want to make people aware of the condition of the Citarium River in Indonesia. Used by 5 million people everyday, it's the most polluted river in the world. More info: Make A Change World
08/29/2017 11:23 AM
34 comments
Courtney B.09/03/2017 02:39
How disgusting...the earth is way over populated.
Stuart H.09/01/2017 12:19
Until the human race starts caring nothing will ever change. Mankind is doomed.
Darren B.08/31/2017 18:01
When no-one cares.....whats the point?
Deanna P.08/31/2017 08:23
Yuck 🤢
Brenda F.08/30/2017 23:48
😱
Daniel N.08/30/2017 11:41
So emissions trading schemes take money from 1st world countries who have 1st world rubbish collection systems who use a lot of energy resources to give to third world countries polluting their own environment with toxic waste. Mmmmmmm
Nita T.08/30/2017 10:21
What can I do to help?
Mahad K.08/30/2017 10:21
It is even disgusting to watch!
James A.08/30/2017 10:06
Andric :O
Davood H.08/30/2017 09:08
people pigs...will destroy everything.
Matt B.08/30/2017 08:26
We should all send prayers
Tomonori T.08/30/2017 07:25
Arnt india also has most polluted river too no?
Marco G.08/30/2017 06:54
This is just disgusting and it's our fault we really are a very awful species, the human species This world should really get rid of us make us disappear!!!!
Matt W.08/30/2017 06:49
Thanks for ruining the planet Big Business...
Jenalle D.08/30/2017 06:23
Filthy grubs.
Mitchell S.08/30/2017 05:22
So why should people thousands of miles away care? Make the people that live there clean it up or deal with it being a cesspool.
Jan L.08/30/2017 04:07
and yet their government is not doing a thing about this one? tsk tsk
Jay W.08/30/2017 04:00
This is quite incredible, imagine how many bottles could be created by the plastic waste alone?
Lester R.08/30/2017 02:14
So wrong! !! What is wrong with human beings!!
Julia M.08/30/2017 01:01
that is fucked up!