Two male penguins have raised a healthy chick
Meet Sphen and Magic, two male penguins who are raising a 3-month-old chick together.
01/28/2019 7:27 PM
55 comments
Gavi A.03/29/2019 17:10
go see them for me when you’re in Australia!!
Dorien M.03/29/2019 06:15
.. 😋🐧😘🐧🌈
Chrissie L.03/28/2019 07:16
xxxx
Jacqueline H.03/27/2019 18:16
I wonder what the bible has got to say about this!
Samantha Y.03/27/2019 18:09
this is us
Satchel G.03/20/2019 10:27
important!!!!
Marevic A.03/20/2019 06:12
Ayan yung🐧🐧 na lalaki. da
Jessamae C.03/17/2019 13:32
si Ping2x.
Rexcel I.03/17/2019 00:28
Mark Ian Carmona
Blair K.03/16/2019 14:12
👍😘🙌
Jenny W.03/16/2019 07:43
tango
Mitch T.03/15/2019 20:55
, I'm crying
Tyra H.03/15/2019 19:21
Leslie Knope would be so proud ❤
Ges K.03/15/2019 15:25
=)
Samantha H.03/15/2019 15:08
Where's Leslie Knope when you need her?!
Erin G.03/15/2019 01:03
Oh muh gawd.
Stephanie S.03/14/2019 17:55
I love how they combines the names for the baby. Lol.
Mathilde P.03/13/2019 21:08
, such progressive créatures, seriously what do they lack ? 👌
Safaa L.03/11/2019 08:48
ايه رأيك
Rudilyn G.03/08/2019 05:26
Love wins💘