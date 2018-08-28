Vancouver is threatened by rising water levels

A 13 km2 area submerged by water. That's what could happen to the city of Vancouver in Canada.
Rui S.09/01/2018 17:37
build a dam and divert the water and make lakes for people to thrive
Matthew M.09/01/2018 04:39
La Nisha Theresa
Mohammad A.08/31/2018 17:14
Hand it to the dutch
Leonida R.08/31/2018 03:06
Divert water to dessert
Emzari V.08/30/2018 17:36
მაგარიაა კანადაა
Keige08/30/2018 10:15
Venus Castro
Michael L.08/30/2018 03:15
Your in a flood zone might be cause to move to higher ground.
Aryansh D.08/30/2018 02:14
some body save it
كريم ا.08/29/2018 18:26
هسةانه بالسيارة رايح لزيارة امير المؤمنين علي بن ابي طالب(ع)
Miriam M.08/29/2018 15:48
Sad truth is. Is video like this would not even be made under our current administration.
Manonmani M.08/29/2018 08:26
பின்ன ஏனய்யா அந்த நாட்டுக்கே போறீங்க
Pokharel K.08/28/2018 23:09
Massive plantation can stop this problem
Pamela D.08/28/2018 18:56
Didn't Al Gore say all costal cities would be underwater by now?
Tania M.08/28/2018 18:44
temos de ir lá antes de 2050 então 😋😋
Terry M.08/28/2018 16:34
this is bullshit, Vancouver is far from going green and we are fighting a fucking pipeline which if built will be a disaster all in itself, get you facts straight!!! Plus, most people who live in this glass high rises only live in them 2-6 weeks of the year, its call the see through city!!
René B.08/28/2018 11:34
Big parts of the Netherlands is below sea level already today. So we have some experience with it.
Derek C.08/28/2018 08:31
This world is too dumb to self sustain. Only a matter of time now. Keep on selling those carbon credits.
Maybelline T.08/28/2018 08:23
Hey maybe the prices of the EMPTY apartments at the waterfront bought by greedy real estate flippers will finally drop.
Milena R.08/28/2018 08:11
Teraz to raczej w drugą stronę koszmarna susza i pożary.
Marc J.08/28/2018 07:20
