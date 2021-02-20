back

Veterinary bus saves stray animals in Istanbul

These volunteer veterinarians drive through Istabul treating the hundreds of thousands of stray dogs and cats that live on the streets.

02/20/2021 10:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:46

    Veterinary bus saves stray animals in Istanbul

  2. 1:43

    #TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers

  3. 3:42

    How Jane Goodall changed the way humans see animals

  4. 3:18

    Japan: whale trapped for 3 weeks has died

  5. 1:41

    This leather is not made from cowhide but from fish

  6. 4:01

    The Iberian lynx is no longer critically endangered

1 comment

  • Will N.
    41 minutes

    Send the volunteer veterinarians to moose lake Manitoba Canada there’s lots of dogs eating from the garbage dumps

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.