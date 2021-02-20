back
Veterinary bus saves stray animals in Istanbul
These volunteer veterinarians drive through Istabul treating the hundreds of thousands of stray dogs and cats that live on the streets.
02/20/2021 10:00 PM
- New
And even more
- 1:46
Veterinary bus saves stray animals in Istanbul
- 1:43
#TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers
- 3:42
How Jane Goodall changed the way humans see animals
- 3:18
Japan: whale trapped for 3 weeks has died
- 1:41
This leather is not made from cowhide but from fish
- 4:01
The Iberian lynx is no longer critically endangered
1 comment
Will N.41 minutes
Send the volunteer veterinarians to moose lake Manitoba Canada there’s lots of dogs eating from the garbage dumps