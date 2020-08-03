Ways to greet people without touching

3 Popular Greetings

Shaking hands a no-no?

With coronavirus terrifying people around the world, many are looking for a no-contact alternative to the traditional handshake. However, there are already different international greetings that do not involve touch. In Japan, the angle of your bow will depend on how much respect you want to show. Some forms of bowing date back to the time of the samurai. There are interpretations of the bow that include Thailand’s wai, where you press your hands together and nod, and the western curtsy. Saluting is another option; the tip of your hat in European countries, the Chinese fist in the palm, or the South Asian adab gesture where you lift your right hand in front of your eyes. The last suggestion is the Tibetan showing of your tongue to prove you were not the reincarnation of a cruel king with a black tongue.

The average individual spreads the virus to two or three people. However, there are super-spreaders that can spread it to up to thirty people. Officials measure the transmission of infection by looking at the “reproduction number” also known as an “R0.” It is possible to reduce your transmission number by following these safety precautions and avoiding contracting or spreading via touch.

How to prevent the spread

If worrying about contact with others, it is best to start looking into at-home prevention methods. Health professionals are asking citizens to stop buying medical masks as they are often worn improperly, and tend to be more effective for those with the virus rather than those trying to avoid getting sick. Also, the mass stockpiling of these devices are preventing medical workers from having the proper supplies. Other known prevention methods include rigorously and frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting any and all surfaces, and preparing medicine and food supplies in case of infection or containment.

