back
What lies beneath the world's most polluted river
This Indonesian river is considered the world's most polluted, and the textile industry is to blame. French journalist Martin Boudot went to Indonesia, along with several scientists, to determine the cause of this pollution. His revelations, among others, have helped raise awareness. He tells Brut Nature about his investigation.
06/06/2019 6:21 AM
- 153.2k
- 2.3k
- 81
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
67 comments
Aisyah A.09/14/2019 07:33
Can u help Indonesia ?😅 Hasem Ki diviral ke sak dunia malahan😑
Yin J.07/21/2019 04:32
Yea cheap countries like Southeast Asia countries always become the victim of factories, industries, waste products dumping imported whole the way from the Rich one. Hi I’m from Malaysia 🇲🇾
Ruri A.07/15/2019 20:37
relevant case :)
Jennifer A.07/08/2019 07:06
[email protected]?÷$＄ U09 999u,0,,
Chris V.07/06/2019 06:21
The real price if the one pound tee shirt.
Ashiq R.07/01/2019 11:09
Good work But in Dhaka Bangladesh 🇧🇩 there is so many textile and tannery industries waste water with fully mixed with high chemical falling in the buriganga river by industries drainage pipe. And the rivers water polluted very dangerously day by day and also some people using this water for they’re household works and it’s very dangerous.
Steven B.06/30/2019 13:38
finally talking about real issues what do harm the enviro and people, non of the carbon warming bs :)
Hans H.06/28/2019 09:02
Where is it.. which province...?
Amit S.06/28/2019 05:03
all industries pollute water or air or soil.... but when white people do it ... no one can point fingers at them .... but when poor asian nation do it... these guys come and point fingers. these are the people who use to destroys millions of acres of jungles to take away natural resources
Amit S.06/28/2019 04:59
cant ignore the fact that these factories gave employement to millions and billions in tax revenue to govt.
Vera L.06/25/2019 19:17
Merci beaucoup Martin Boudot
Bagus A.06/25/2019 15:29
I feel so shame rn....
Masud A.06/25/2019 10:03
OMG! There is a lot of such polluted rivers in my country, Bangladesh caused by all kind of wastes. Do you consider to keep this under your investigation by visiting the country?
Michael C.06/22/2019 06:10
Please keep this up and do the same for all rivers around the world. Water is a valuable resource
Jhon N.06/21/2019 16:45
😔😥
Cyril M.06/18/2019 16:30
Hatsoff to Martin
Steven Y.06/18/2019 06:46
Governments around the world need to trade exclusively with environmentally responsible governments.
Ronald V.06/17/2019 19:18
, gewoon voldoen aan de vraag toch? Maar klein beetje boter op ons hoofd in Europa, toch? :)
Armando D.06/17/2019 18:39
Wow! Brilliant investigation 🤓🤓for businessmen like this one the dangerous threat of pollution is not matter what matters is the profits 😳😨😱😵😷😑
Shonda F.06/17/2019 03:34
Brilliant! Great work keep it up