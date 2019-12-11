back
Which countries are most vulnerable to meteorological disasters?
Ravaging hurricanes, cyclones, heatwaves… These extreme weather events have killed over 500,000 people in the world over the last 20 years. But which countries are the hardest hit?
12/11/2019 7:39 AM
- 20.5k
- 149
- 9
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
5 comments
Keith D.4 days
Propaganda
Lynn E.5 days
Sad situation these times are in
Raz A.6 days
They didnt include the Philippines?
Lale A.12/11/2019 17:43
Their names' are women names.Why?
Martin V.12/11/2019 09:34
500,000 not enough, call me when it's 8 billion because I want to be the only one, me Ultimate®Love™