Why This Farmer Flipped on Trump
This Farmer voted for Trump in 2016 — and here's why he won't be supporting the president next election.
Trade is agriculture’s only marketing plan
This Ohio soybean farmer voted for Donand Trump in 2016, but he won’t support him in 2020 because of the ongoing trade war with China. 61% of rural voters supported Trump in 2016 determined by a recent Exit poll. Christopher Gibbs says that all his life he’s been a registered Republican. The U.S. exports about 30% of its soy harvest overseas. Roughly half is sold to China according to Forbes magazine. Trump’s announcement in 2018 led China to hit back with higher tariffs on U.S. goods, adversely affecting soybean exports.
“I'm not gonna be supportive of the president simply because he's hurt my business and I don't see it coming back. How the trade wars affected us on our farm and certainly agriculture across the nation is it's provided an air not an air but uncertainty. We voted for Trump particularly in the agricultural community because he had what we thought was a can-do attitude and we looked at as somebody who could upset the apple cart if you will and maybe get some things done that we needed. Specifically for agriculture and let's just talk about soybeans if you will, we're below the cost of production now and we fell below the cost of production right after the president started putting tariffs on steel and aluminum not only just to China but our allies: Canada, Mexico, the EU and others. Our price has fell because we were retaliated against. And now we can't move commodities around the world like we should in agriculture,” Gibbs tells Brut.
With 95% of the world’s population living outside the U.S., trade is agriculture’s only marketing plan. Farmers now watch in horror the long-term dismantling of critical markets. The same markets farmers built one handshake at a time with their own dollars over decades are now lost. But Gibbs sees no other 2020 candidates that can solve this problem.
213 comments
Aaron A.11/01/2019 01:41
It's okay buddy, I'm sure the big fat check the dems wrote you for making this will see you through the hard times. 🤦♂️
Dennis M.10/31/2019 23:36
You have to break a few yolks to make an omlette.
Doug T.10/31/2019 22:33
Had to be done or China would own his farm and him .
Luis G.10/31/2019 22:31
My dad grows the best corn in Mexico hit me up if anyone is in need💯🍻
Daniel K.10/31/2019 19:53
I grew up on a farm in WEST VIRGINIA he sure doesn't look like any farmer I ever knew but that was year's ago
Lee P.10/31/2019 13:32
President is keeping his word" AMERICA FIRST"
Adam V.10/31/2019 12:18
So fake
Brad S.10/31/2019 08:04
Horseshit fake news
Sebastian W.10/31/2019 06:43
Ur fault dispshit 🤷🏻♂️
Warren J.10/31/2019 03:33
But vegans eat edame like I eat steak
Erik E.10/31/2019 03:33
Soy causes cancer. He’s a baby killer.
Sara C.10/31/2019 02:49
OK farming under communism will be so much better!
Fredo F.10/31/2019 01:05
Oh he got things done alright HE RAN YOU ALL OUT OF BUSINESS YOU FOOLS
Scott F.10/31/2019 00:31
Like he a real farmer lol
Greg M.10/30/2019 22:18
Well what this jackwagon doesn't realize Trump is trying to make it fair for Americans to trade in other countries. Sometimes you have to break a few eggs. To get the end result. You're going to abandon ship now you're not a true American.
Gary C.10/30/2019 21:18
And he thinks we can elect an idiot and it will be better?
Jason B.10/30/2019 20:48
Fake news trump trump trump forever
Bryan D.10/30/2019 20:40
Uh yeah this guy is bs lol
Russell C.10/30/2019 19:56
Another cry baby
Joel E.10/30/2019 18:00
Fake news!!!!