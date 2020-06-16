back
Wild animals sold on the Internet in Albania
Foxes, monkeys and wolves sold on the Internet. This is what FOUR PAWS International discovered in Albania. And according to the ONG, illegal wildlife trade there is "out of control"...
06/16/2020 10:48 AM
10 comments
Margareta H.14 minutes
someone said how we treat animals children and the old will show our level of humanity.....and i would say the majority of ppl are for treating them good.....solution ??
Mallory M.19 minutes
dispicable
Toni T.25 minutes
the solution starts in the root of the problem which in this case are the so called "clients", who in the FLICK get entertainet with a wild captured animal? morons? and if you know the so called "restauranteurs" let people know who they are, so they cant go there, sabotage them
Robert B.36 minutes
It's got to stop. We will probably be next, who knows...
Mark O.an hour
Maybe we need to have a very strict law on hurting/abusing/killling animals. Maybe an agonizing or painful death to anyone violating the law.
Shaun C.an hour
This and there also doing it to people the world's nasty
Rogerio B.an hour
That's is just the tip of the iceberg
Ryan F.an hour
Jesus this makes me so mad I wanna rio some Albanian head off!!!
Robyn W.2 hours
Humans really do not deserve to be on this planet for all the animal cruelty in this world..😢
Wendy M.2 hours
This is so disturbing & sad! Wtf is wrong with people & why do they think such things are o.k. when clearly they are not! Those poor animals! Ugh... Some people make me sick to my stomach! Leave wildlife alone unless you are there to help animals that are in need of real help. They are not to be bought / sold for entertainment, food, or any other grotesque purpose! 🥵