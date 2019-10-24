back
Zimbabwe: More than 50 elephants found dead after drought
They're starving, they can't find any water... At least 55 elephants have died in Zimbabwe in just 2 months.
10/24/2019 2:55 PM
32 comments
Damian W.10/29/2019 19:50
Sadly Zimbabwe has lost the expertise of water management and farming
Rebecca B.10/27/2019 22:52
So sad pray for rain
Françoise B.10/27/2019 22:32
ptg
Mays J.10/27/2019 14:44
💔💔💔😭
Joanne S.10/27/2019 08:54
Look up Mason Elephant Rescue Park.
Joanne S.10/27/2019 08:54
So sad. Transport them to Bali rescue. Or set up one in SA
Ridy O.10/26/2019 21:34
😔
Victoria A.10/26/2019 18:03
So sad! 😭
Salvador H.10/25/2019 22:44
Tragic situatution
چودھری م.10/25/2019 18:51
💔
Beverley L.10/25/2019 14:12
So upsetting
Tsok O.10/25/2019 12:37
i think the one need to evacuate is the people not the elephant
David W.10/25/2019 06:49
ASK UNITED NATION FOR WATER TANKERS TO DROP WATER IN DRY LAKE BEDS EVEN IF IT TAKES TWENTY TANKER DROPS .
Nicola B.10/25/2019 06:34
so basically mines and greed above animals and people
Georgina F.10/25/2019 02:30
I’m sure I have given money to help them and so have thousands of other people so where is it ,Hmm
林安茂10/25/2019 02:07
南無阿彌院佛
Zainab A.10/24/2019 22:34
😭😢
Krystian Ł.10/24/2019 22:14
Oh yes, be sad/angry about the weather, that will change shit :) it occurs from time to time, the only difference is that we have photo slackers that can attention whores who track this shit to get paid
Gavin G.10/24/2019 21:59
Now Zimbabwe have sold a 100 baby elehants this year, kidnapped/ Stolen from there families, put in captivity and sent to Fucking China. WTF. Zimbabwe said its to save them from the drought. Fucking bull shit. Curse the fucking lot of you scumbag human beings.
Deborah G.10/24/2019 21:07
Global warming?