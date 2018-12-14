back
Brain implants could be happening soon
Brain chips that can repair the brain, boost its abilities and decode thoughts. They're happening, and Elon Musk wants us all to have one.
12/14/2018 11:34 AM
26 comments
Iqbal H.03/11/2020 17:47
bruh moment
Iqbal H.03/11/2020 17:46
Stem, Upgrade (2018)
Lynda H.03/10/2020 23:59
Nope.
Felice S.03/10/2020 14:23
If it was to heal some or most of my illness, bring it on!
Antonín J.03/10/2020 10:20
Dude just needs few hits from the bong
Fernando S.03/10/2020 01:35
All you need is POT . F U C K microchips that C O N T R O L your "health" for the WORSE
Peter v.03/09/2020 14:27
what a stupid bullshit. Motoric problems ok, possibly yes. But depression or ptsd? NOPE. Luckily we have psychedelics like acid, mushrooms and mdma. Things which work very well.
Anouska K.03/09/2020 13:10
I’m sure there must more natural ways of conquering this , just capitalism won’t allow it most likely
Stephanie M.03/09/2020 12:12
It's called a deep brain stimulation. my dad was one of the first to get one 20 yrs ago. I'm sure the technology has change by now.
Роман Х.03/09/2020 10:56
Видел на дискавери лет 5-6 назад. Это точно инновация?
Erin W.03/09/2020 08:26
THERES LIKE A MOVIE ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULDNT DO THIS! LOL
Azzaa M.03/09/2020 07:33
Sign me up lol
Christos X.03/09/2020 06:32
How badly they want us to get used to the idea that being microchipped is not that bad, where natural ways are being avoided and even prohibited. They want to completely control and extinct our natural world.
Jonathan B.03/09/2020 06:15
Or a bit of cannabis oil.
Brianna B.03/09/2020 04:53
soon you might be able to become even more of a cyborg.
Tony H.03/09/2020 02:40
What about CBD oil
John S.03/09/2020 01:10
is this all true?
Ewa M.03/09/2020 00:12
For the amout of times I saw a blue screen on my computer... Im not sure...