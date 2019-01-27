back

Crinoids are ancient marine animals

They're nicknamed "feather stars" and they're said to be particularly resistant to climate change.

01/27/2019 8:01 AM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

269 comments

  • Marianne S.
    08/18/2021 05:47

    Astounding

  • Giovanni G.
    06/15/2021 18:17

    So beautiful world🌻

  • Jhay A.
    06/08/2021 07:52

    There are many of them in our Province the in the Philippines.

  • Siddhartha P.
    05/25/2021 08:15

    Phylum Echinodermata

  • Brenda E.
    05/15/2021 19:50

    Amazing world we know nothing about, keep learning! So interesting!

  • Sanjeev R.
    05/13/2021 11:05

    Beautiful

  • Epifania A.
    05/10/2021 13:23

    Interesting 😮🤩

  • Abdul R.
    05/10/2021 08:45

    Thanks for sharing this amazing and unique vedio...

  • Zayan A.
    05/08/2021 13:50

    oooo these are cool

  • Abdul J.
    05/08/2021 01:57

    Subhanallah, Allahu Akbar, Walillahil Hamd

  • Non N.
    05/07/2021 15:14

    So beautiful

  • Sonia B.
    05/07/2021 13:19

    sea fronds?

  • Steadman J.
    05/06/2021 23:19

    AMEN

  • Derley V.
    05/06/2021 21:35

    🥀🌺best 🌺🥀kl

  • Ayahnya O.
    05/06/2021 19:48

    🥰 😘 then come and visit us in Indonesia for your more scientific explorations🙏🏻

  • Shikha N.
    05/06/2021 16:40

    Very nice nd amazing creatures

  • A P.
    05/06/2021 15:35

    👌

  • Linda M.
    05/06/2021 14:57

    Cool!

  • Asma K.
    05/06/2021 10:54

    7

  • Mamatha K.
    05/06/2021 08:55

    Very interesting, they're beautiful.👍

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.