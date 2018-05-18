back

In Nordic countries, everyone has the "freedom to roam"

In Finland, Sweden and Norway, there's a thing called "freedom to roam". It's actually a right protected by the law.

05/18/2018 10:11 AM

8 comments

  • Doris W.
    03/29/2020 13:52

    J

  • Karlee J.
    03/18/2020 13:38

    😍

  • Seyithan Z.
    03/16/2020 23:16

    https://youtu.be/NJrReQD__LM

  • Mike I.
    03/16/2020 21:40

    Sounds like an Ideal place to be

  • Je R.
    03/15/2020 22:57

    haha

  • Bruce F.
    03/15/2020 18:59

    That’s crazy, that’s a law that would not be accepted at all in the UK, but I have seen loads of space on there were immigrants can go instead of coming to the UK - on that video - and will suggest it to the local government.

  • Nurdin K.
    03/15/2020 18:57

    😍😍

  • Marcela B.
    03/14/2020 18:12

    wowww

