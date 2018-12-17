Sand is the second-most used resource after water

Los insectos se están desvaneciendo en Puerto Rico
Andrew I.05/08/2021 01:36
Sand is running out and sooner than people think we could only 30 years left. please recycle more
Surender K.05/07/2021 10:44
How callous and cruel have we become towards nature and natural resources.Human beings are engaged in dreadful activities.We do not understand what we are destroying.
Kathleen R.04/25/2021 22:12
Hemp Crete
Elizabeth B.04/21/2021 06:45
There is technology to turn glass back in to safe silica or sand
Jacquie G.04/18/2021 16:22
Wow!!!! Who knew 😢
Kyoshiro K.04/17/2021 21:15
... of course... now we're running out of sand... damnit guys don't you have other problems? sand is basically just crumbled rock >.> need ones? get some rocks and crumble them.
Luis B.04/16/2021 18:17
Lol there's plenty desert's
Frank V.04/16/2021 17:36
It's called self destruct.
Prateek J.04/16/2021 14:26
https://www.ecobot.co.in/glasstosand
Aakash G.04/16/2021 04:05
Every other thing is finite on this earth in front of man's greed.
Benjamin C.04/16/2021 03:51
Ever heard of the SAHARA!!!
Michael J.04/16/2021 00:29
Wrong. Just more panic media. If you really know where building sand comes from you laugh at this.
Shawn M.04/15/2021 19:42
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sardinia-sand-theft-french-couple-faces-prison-time-after-being-caught-with-90-pounds-of-sand/ That is from a simple Google search. Oh yes, it is a thing.
Brent M.04/15/2021 16:57
Thus the need to develop further recycle and recover technologies. Nothing has left this earth, it may be compounded into a different form, but through processes of extraction, we can regain it all.
Carmelo T.04/15/2021 04:29
Sand from the sea????? Who came up with this bullshit. All landmass was once under the sea and there is shit tonnes of sand deposited under our feet. Licenses are given to extract the sand.
Vinícius A.04/15/2021 02:00
o Anakin deve tá tão feliz
Lara L.04/14/2021 20:39
https://youtu.be/Cbe-RbFH26g
Abigail T.04/14/2021 19:50
this is what I was on about the other day!
Andrea G.04/14/2021 18:56
Parrot fish actually make sand from eating coral
Sunil K.04/14/2021 17:36
Sand mafia....