Surimi sticks are made from fish meat and other additives

Ariff M.11/16/2021 06:17
kadang sedap benda ni
Suzi W.10/29/2021 20:05
I'll never eat crab sticks again 😂😋😂
Juliet O.10/29/2021 11:23
Juliet O.10/29/2021 11:23
David M.10/29/2021 07:43
Crap.....
Tracey S.10/28/2021 23:57
🤮
John Q.10/28/2021 23:51
Fake crab meat
John A.10/28/2021 23:38
dhay look. Hehe. Indi sya crab. So pwede ka na maka kaon. 😉
Danni H.10/28/2021 23:08
what i was telling you about the other day.
Nelson L.10/28/2021 22:37
Ummm… I might restate my fish dishes again!!!
Karen W.10/28/2021 18:54
There you go. I know many millions of people are unable to simply stop eating fish, but I knew I had other options, which is one of many reasons I gave up fish in 2005. It was pretty easy to do.
Sylvie R.10/28/2021 18:38
🤮
Sue S.06/06/2021 06:28
Miam
Sigrid E.06/04/2021 12:11
this is what you are eating
Elaine C.06/02/2021 22:32
Gross !
Valeria P.06/01/2021 21:08
I feed them to my Frontosa fish as a treat lol
Tamara P.06/01/2021 15:15
alaska pollock 😂
Jeanne T.06/01/2021 14:45
Never bought them, look suspicious !
Gina I.06/01/2021 07:18
yuk!!!
Waltraud W.06/01/2021 05:40
Tried it once.never again.prefer "proper"food
Alvin R.06/01/2021 04:35
lies