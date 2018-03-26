back
The jackfruit can replace meat
It's rich in protein, highly nutritrious and its fibrous textures resembles that of pork. Here's the jackfruit.
03/26/2018 10:03 AM
- 4:03
910 comments
Ashish S.03/04/2022 03:09
In India also very delicious and nutritious.
Venita G.10/20/2021 10:02
saw this made me remember u ☺️☺️ cari jack 😂😂
Katherine H.08/28/2021 15:17
Dawn M.07/09/2021 16:32
⁉️
Tim R.07/05/2021 06:34
And very nice it is too
Rhonda M.07/03/2021 13:08
The canned stuff is horrible.
Aidee G.07/02/2021 18:51
Here comes the over production of this fruit and companies doing deforestation to plant this tree more and break an ecosystem
MaddyDolly C.07/02/2021 18:43
And it tase absolutely nothing.
DrAyan S.07/02/2021 08:09
We Bengali used this as veg meat many years ago.😂😂🤣🤣 It's called ichad in bengali
Rosita S.07/01/2021 12:48
Here in sri lanka i'v got about 5 trees in my garden..it dont taste like pineapple or meat.. yet ripe or cooked its delicious..😋😋😋😋😋
Manish T.07/01/2021 10:21
Dawn C.06/30/2021 17:19
I’ve tried it several times and just can’t get past the texture! 🤷🏻♀️
Wahyu R.06/30/2021 17:11
Tastes like pineapple? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tones R.06/30/2021 15:59
Jack fruits are delicious and it can never become jack of all meat!!
Symeon S.06/30/2021 15:38
It doesn't even tastes like pineapple. It's my favorite fruit.
Mary M.06/30/2021 15:06
I'd like to try this, but I can't find it anywhere...
Vicky K.06/30/2021 14:02
They better not start cutting trees after there done with the fruits or else imma get mad !!! Some companies really don’t care they just want money and for real if they don’t start planting more trees and they keep cutting the climate will get worse and at one point we won’t have water !!! Concrete has so many chemicals we are literally putting poison on our planet and taking off trees as a bonus everyone that reading this we have to find a solution for this and for the moment what we have is we plant trees everywhere around the world !! And stop taking out all trees during construction!!! Build around like how it’s supposed to be done we need to plant everywhere that its empty we have to work together to make a safer world for future !!
Lex L.06/30/2021 12:50
Jack fruits are good and delicious but it still can't defeat meat.
Ankit K.06/30/2021 12:30
Jain Meat
Ulisse L.06/30/2021 12:25
Ok guys, but don't put it on a pizza! Pineapple it's enough!