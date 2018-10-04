back

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault holds one million seeds

This bunker could ensure humanity's food supply forever.

04/10/2018 10:13 AM

25 comments

  • Mark A.
    04/30/2018 11:21

    deze

  • Christine K.
    04/30/2018 07:28

    ... food control...remember what Watchman talked about...

  • Johnson R.
    04/30/2018 06:35

    Its too exposed

  • Johnson R.
    04/30/2018 06:34

    The new world order cult /govt will steal those seeds and replace them with GMOs wait and see

  • Khent A.
    04/30/2018 03:42

    Are They also preserve a canabis seeds?.

  • Kristinn I.
    04/29/2018 17:54

    There was some flaw in the design that needed repairing... I don't remember if it was a leak or...

  • Vũ N.
    04/29/2018 16:37

    So great!! Thank you so much

  • Kae C.
    04/29/2018 13:14

    i wana hide in there

  • Shaira S.
    04/29/2018 12:11

    Babyyy Frank Mandel eto yung sa futurama right? Hahahaha

  • Waddah K.
    04/29/2018 10:16

    هذا بنك البذور

  • Cem D.
    04/29/2018 09:47

    And last year the bunker was flooded and at least of the seed gone waste......

  • Yadour M.
    04/28/2018 20:05

    the 100

  • Wameedh F.
    04/28/2018 13:27

    An idea 💡 same The Noah 🚢 God save us

  • Faith Q.
    04/28/2018 12:54

    seed bank

  • Christopher C.
    04/28/2018 04:22

    Doomsday vault

  • Richard R.
    04/28/2018 03:08

    Hazel Cabaltera

  • Arnold R.
    04/28/2018 01:12

    Zzccccccvz

  • Enkhtur B.
    04/28/2018 00:26

    or it could sink into the sea as result of global warming and excessive extraction of oil and gas.

  • Ahifa F.
    04/27/2018 19:52

    Yes it seems very nice idea but knowing that one of the investors is Monsanto company t take all the credibility of the project and place it's for sure they have an agenda they're telling to the world !!!

  • Mubdiur R.
    04/27/2018 18:43

    Only flash fan will say it looks like a pocket dimension

