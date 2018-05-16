back
Viral videos are taking a toll on slow lorises
"Tickling a slow loris is actually torturing it" These videos have gone viral, and they're causing unimaginable suffering.
05/16/2018 6:37 AM
And even more
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
- 6:47
24 hours on a research station in Antarctica
- 2:34
How this river in the U.S. inspired an environmental movement
- 4:00
How do batteries affect the environment?
- 4:41
What's going on inside a recycling center
631 comments
Noeline M.02/05/2022 10:03
Cruel Bastards!
Aarti B.06/11/2020 09:07
Amazing!
Adrian A.06/08/2020 14:36
HUMANS ARE CANCER OF THIS WORLD
Tammy H.06/07/2020 19:47
That's not nature it's cruel, awful and very sad
Steven C.03/14/2020 22:41
Please leave wild animals in the "wild" where they belong ! Please ?
Jilliana G.03/12/2020 07:37
STOP IT
Junwell M.03/11/2020 07:17
Facebook SHOULDN'T support animal abuse, same for Tiktok about their Fish Abuse
Marie S.03/06/2020 11:37
Humans suck these creatures should be in the wild!! 😡
Denise C.03/02/2020 12:10
Let these beautiful animals have beautiful, free lives!
Craig S.02/29/2020 08:22
Fucks me off People like that need to BE SHOOT!! 🤬😤
Kerry S.02/20/2020 00:31
Once again humans at our worse!! When will learn we DO NOT OWN THEM. this is one fucked up world !!!
Soleil D.02/13/2020 06:00
I hate greedy humanity that hurts innocent animals just for greed
Mark L.02/11/2020 13:19
I would be willing to bet about all of the comments that they must be saved are being made by people who have no trouble killing their own baby. Just my opinion.
Mary T.02/07/2020 01:21
God I hope they can be saved😥😥
Jlorraine J.02/02/2020 17:04
cute
Tricia C.01/26/2020 13:19
So sad that these wee animals are treated so badly.
Rokeya S.01/25/2020 21:18
Why do we have to interrupt in each and every species' lives???Can't we just let them live???Why humans why?????😡😡😡😡😡Can't take animal abuse anymore...just can't......💔💔💔💔💔💔
Theckla Y.01/22/2020 22:49
😭😭😭😢
Rebeca H.01/19/2020 04:04
Makes so sad and helpless! For this 2020 please stop torturing animals! Jesus, seriously! Common
Muriel B.01/18/2020 22:10
The Loris is distinguished by an original defense. When it is sent into danger, it raises its arms and secretes venom through a gland located at the level of the elbows. He then smears it on his teeth. On the one hand, this means that when a cat is tickled, it does not raise its arms to express its pleasure, but to express its fear. But above all this defense makes the bite of the animal toxic.