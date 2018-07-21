back
Why does the earwig have those pincers?
These insects have an impressive pair of pincers, but what do they need them for?
07/21/2018 6:46 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
2 comments
Milos N.10/31/2018 13:27
And you didnt mention one thing: they got wings and can fly sometimes.
Kasie S.10/30/2018 21:06
I know they can't really hurt me but they still make my skin crawl, I'd rather deal with spiders honestly.