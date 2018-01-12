back
"Frozen alligators" seen in North Carolina
If you've ever wondered: this is how alligators survive in the winter in icy waters. 🐊
01/12/2018 11:17 AM
- 7.4m
- 2.2k
- 88
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo
53 comments
Claire P.01/14/2018 23:21
going back to our convo the other day. They can survive anything, I doubt lashing shoes or twigs at them would help 😂
Melissa-Marie W.01/13/2018 18:54
have you?
RiLtd R.01/13/2018 12:59
I would love hunting here
Marucia F.01/13/2018 10:26
sal so skrik as ek so iets sien haha
Safiyanu H.01/13/2018 10:22
Rabbilu Musa
Gloria M.01/13/2018 10:01
Amen
Vince D.01/13/2018 08:50
hoe nice is dees
Babatunde F.01/13/2018 08:27
T
Megan M.01/13/2018 08:15
how interesting
Emubaiye E.01/13/2018 07:53
God is Greater
Lion A.01/13/2018 07:31
What do they eat or drink while hibernating????
Elisha C.01/13/2018 07:07
No, because we don't have winter in my country.
Chukwu N.01/13/2018 06:55
How do they feed then
Kerry M.01/13/2018 06:45
God created every living thing to adapt every situation, praise God
Austine S.01/13/2018 06:41
Hibernation
Mat K.01/13/2018 06:34
Truely it is acold blooded beast
Edy U.01/13/2018 05:50
Do dey no how I survive?
Ayodele A.01/13/2018 05:28
don't praise them ... praise their creators for giving them adaptive systems.
Ebose A.01/13/2018 04:07
Outstanding creatures by God
Kunny O.01/13/2018 03:17
God takes care of all of them!