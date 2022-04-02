back
“That’s what scares me.” Canadian MP condemns Nazi and Confederate symbols at antivax rally
“In some people’s eyes I am not equal nor should I be free.” After confederate flags and swastikas were seen at an antivax rally outside the Canadian parliament, MP Greg Fergus gave this powerful speech ...
02/04/2022 5:57 PM
3 comments
Jimmy M.23 minutes
wow a LIEBERAL nice to hear from you bwahahahahaha
Ed D.an hour
Sad to see white supremacists rising in Canada. Maybe there, they can be called terrorists.
Jimmy M.an hour
did he ask their leader the PM why he had that black face and he though it was funny to do it on the first place, not once twice but thrice????? No doubt about the intention because again not once, twice but thrice - yes and even had a stone face to tell the truckers as RACIST - what a guy this PM really is!!