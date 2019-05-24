back
15 anti-plastic actions in 15 days
Going plastic-free during 15 days. This is the #NoPlasticChallenge launched by the association "No Plastic In My Sea".
05/24/2019 6:24 AMupdated: 05/24/2019 10:28 AM
36 comments
Ashok S.06/28/2019 09:49
Save inwayerment save earth no polythene no plastic
Jun F.06/01/2019 03:31
Song Name Pls
Mehmet G.05/31/2019 08:51
What the governments have to prevent is left to us. Good. Couldn't resist to ask what on earth they were for. If these things are obviously harmful to our environment, why they didn't prevent them in the first place. were they not supposed to solve and foresee these kind of side effects and were they not the powers that are supported by unified educational system and tax pays. If they are not going to be problem solver, there's only thing left that they are among the causes of pollution.
Berhane D.05/30/2019 15:38
Thank you
Narain T.05/30/2019 11:43
we must mend our habit to use plastic bags for carrying assorted items of product. we must opt to use the plastic materials on re-usable basis and not on use and throw basis. our awareness may save the earth from environmental destruction and soil contamination..
Bitheah B.05/29/2019 09:25
Recycle
DKaye H.05/29/2019 03:36
The most destructive thing ever plastic bags is everywhere in Belize 🇧🇿 throw on the ground water 💧 in plastic bags ideal in small plastic bags the people just drop it like really like they don’t know what trash 🗑 can is,sad sad sad killing off our marine life fast too the cruise ships 🚢 are also part of the problem Help !!!
Moise B.05/29/2019 00:55
Non ! Il faut arreter d,utiliser le plastique ds les ustensiles alimentaires ! Non au rejet du plastique ds la nature !
Ramarao B.05/29/2019 00:30
Super very good massage, 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Diana R.05/28/2019 22:15
Can someone tell me why to avoid ordering online to help reduce plastic?
Marissa P.05/28/2019 03:20
Close dfactories that are manufacturing plastics
Denmis O.05/27/2019 18:42
Mi neumonologo, siempre me decía que el plástico es nocivo para la salud. Por ello recomiendo el uso de envases de vidrio. Hagamos el esfuerzo por nuestra salud.
Wajahat M.05/27/2019 18:02
no plastic anywhere
Apolinar B.05/27/2019 17:18
cuando se dieron las fiestas de valle la pascua reinaldo armas fue contratado y dias antes este adeco de vieja guardia como le dijo en una oportunidad chavez, dias antes actuo en las fiestas de cucuta cuando los actos de la supuesta ayuda humanitaria, asi esta revolucion esta jodida
M S.05/27/2019 12:51
1440 years ago Prophet Mohammad Peace be upon him told us how to avoide ppastic polution by Using cotton clothe made bag but we.forgeted that .there is only 1 solution that is use of Cloth Hand bags.
Lucie J.05/27/2019 01:24
A half good suggestion for shopping for bulk items. There is ONLY ONE local store that allows customers to bring their own glass containers for bulk items where I live. Any other store banned bring in containers due to “sanitary” regulations. So people shop for bulk items using one time use plastic containers. Brainless. It is hard not shopping online if Amazon and other giants are killing small shops and one is literally forced shopping online since some items are not to be found in physical stores...I personally do not support Amazon and limit to the online shopping unless have to buy a requested present for a friend. But buying groceries online and using home delivery is just nuts oh those lazy folks buying groceries online 😢
Luděk Š.05/26/2019 19:45
i think there is few countries you should focus :D
Ruby Y.05/26/2019 19:19
Actually our sea now is cleaner than before. Awareness about our environment is one thing that change can be done it start from us. Thanks to social media its a world responsibility that everyone took part.
Ks K.05/26/2019 17:20
सबै ले सोची दिए त हुन्थ्यो नि के गर्ने सबैको बुद्धि कहिले आउ ने हो
Kina M.05/26/2019 14:36
my country dnt have Sea😂